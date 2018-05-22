Boy shot in Florida City released from hospital amid search for gunman

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 5-year-old boy is home from the hospital, days after he and his sister were shot while playing in Florida City.

7News cameras captured Eric Wright as his mother wheeled him out of Kendall Regional Medical Center, Tuesday afternoon.

His sister, 9-year-old Treasure Clark, is scheduled to be released shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Now I’m excited,” said the children’s mother as she stood by her son outside the hospital. “I am happy they’re home.”

According to Florida City Police, the brother and sister were both shot in the chest in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 12th Street, Thursday afternoon.

Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired at around 5:15 p.m.

Investigators said the victims were playing with a group of children when a white four-door car drove by and opened fire.

“He was shot in the chest on the right side, and he was outside playing with his sister,” said the children’s mother.

Paramedics rushed the young victims to the hospital in critical condition.

“I was terrified. I didn’t know if I was going to lose him,” said Wright’s mother. “I didn’t know what to do. I was just terrified and scared and shaken inside, completely.”

According to a police report, witnesses said they saw men arguing near the scene of the shooting, Thursday afternoon.

Wright’s mother said she’s concerned the person responsible for the shooting remains at large. “I am still disappointed ’cause they haven’t caught nobody or told me nothing.”

However, she said the children’s recovery is nothing short of a miracle. “It is a miracle, and I’m happy,” she said. “I can’t stop smiling, ’cause I’m glad.”

Throughout the ordeal, the boy’s mother is astonished by his resilience. “I love him, and I’m happy. He is strong, a tough little guy,” she said.

The children’s family has set up a GoFundMe link to help with medical expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

