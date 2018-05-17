2 juveniles hospitalized following shooting in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two juveniles have been hospitalized following a shooting in Florida City Thursday afternoon.

Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of shots fired around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 12th Street.

The call came in as juveniles shot, a Miami-Dade Police spokesperson said.

The two pediatric trauma victims have been airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital in unknown condition, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Roadways are blocked from 12th Street to 13th Street. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

