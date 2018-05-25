Booze bandit steals cart filled with liquor from Miami store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who stole over $1,000 worth of alcohol from a Miami store.

Surveillance video captured the subject who, officials said, filled up a cart and then threatened the clerk with a knife to open the locked front door.

He got away with $1,700 worth of alcohol, Monday, from Jensen’s Liquors, near Southwest 27th Avenue and 16th Terrace.

After the armed robbery, police said a stolen car with a suspected getaway driver was found outside the liquor store. That driver was arrested, but police are still looking for the other subject.

If you have any information on this this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

