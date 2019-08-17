Bond denied for man accused in fatal shooting of cyclist on Rickenbacker Causeway

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man at the center of a deadly confrontation on the Rickenbacker Causeway will remain behind bars, days after, police said, he shot and killed a bicyclist.

Forty-one-year-old Kadel Piedrahita appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Reemberto Diaz, Saturday morning.

“Mr. Piedrahita will be held with no bond,” said Diaz.

According to City of Miami Police, Piedrahita discharged a firearm following a heated exchange with the victim, identified as 48-year-old Alexis Palencia.

Wednesday morning’s altercation was livestreamed on social media.

Days before the shooting, Piedrahita posted a video in Spanish where he vowed to split Palencia in half.

Piedrahita turned himself in on Friday and was charged with second-degree murder.

During Saturday’s bond hearing, his attorney, Sabino Jauregui, argued that his client was provoked.

“The alleged victim did ride up on my client. He put his hands on my client and on his motorcycle. and then a fight ensued, and then from that fight, there was that one single shot that was fired and hit the victim,” said Jauregui. “He did not intend to kill the victim.”

But Diaz was opted to deny bond to the suspect.

“Good luck, sir. Have a good day,” Diaz told Piedrahita at the end of the bond hearing.

Now, as Palencia’s heartbroken family mourns his loss, his accused shooter will await his next court date at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Piedrahita is scheduled to appear in court sometime in September.

