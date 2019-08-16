Police: Man charged in fatal shooting of cyclist on Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have formally charged 41-year-old Kadel Piedrahita in Wednesday’s fatal shooting of a cyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Piedrahita turned himself in to police, Friday morning, in connection to the shooting death of 48-year-old Alexis Palencia, according to Sabino Jauregui, his attorney.

He has been charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm for his involvement in Palencia’s shooting, police said.

The charge comes two days after he was released from police custody, along with his 17-year-old son, following hours of questioning.

Jauregui released a statement shortly after Piedrahita’s arrest that read, “My client cooperated fully and surrendered to police. Now that he is formally charged, I am no longer free to comment.”

Authorities said he was involved in an altercation with Palencia along the Rickenbacker Causeway when things took a deadly turn.

The altercation was livestreamed on Piedrahita’s Facebook page while he was riding his motorcycle alongside a group of cyclists, although the actual shooting was not visible.

In the video, Palencia could be seen pointing and saying something to Piedrahita before the motorcycle goes down along with the cellphone that was recording.

“If you see the video, he’s actually having a great time saying ‘Hi’ to the other cyclists,” Jauregui said. “The other cyclists are giving him the thumbs up when, all of a sudden, the alleged victim starts this confrontation with my client.”

Not long after the motorcycle fell, other cellphone cameras captured a single gunshot.

Moments later, another cyclist photographed Piedrahita on the ground with Palencia.

City of Miami Fire Rescue transported Palencia to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

7News learned that Palencia came to Miami from Cuba 26 years ago and worked as an insurance agent.

His brother, Oris Palencia Serrano, said Palencia was a father of two.

“This is a pre-meditated act,” Serrano said. “There was a lot of envy, hate and resentment, and God knows what else between them. Kadel belongs in prison as well as his son.”

Piedrahita’s 17-year-old son has not been arrested or charged in the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.