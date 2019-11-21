Boil water order issued for Margate, parts of Coconut Creek lifted

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The boil water order that was issued for parts of Broward County has been lifted.

The affected areas included Margate and areas south of Coconut Creek Parkway in Coconut Creek.

The advisory was issued Wednesday after a water treatment plant in the area suffered a power outage.

Officials advise those in the affected areas to run their taps for five minutes to flush the lines.

They also encourage the public to throw out any ice from their bins.

