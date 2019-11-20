Boil water order issued for Margate, parts of Coconut Creek

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water noticed has been issued for residents of Margate and portions of Coconut Creek.

The city issued the order after a temporary power outage of the high service pumps at the Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday caused the pressure to drop below the 20 psi regulatory limit during a routine test of the Emergency Power Generator System.

The parts of Margate and Coconut Creek affected by the boil water order are:

Royal Palm Boulevard

Southgate Boulevard

Rock Island Road

West Atlantic Boulevard

North State Road 7

Coconut Creek Parkway

Banks Road

Lyons Road South

Residents in the affected areas are urged to boil water for one minute before using it to drink, cook, make ice, brush their teeth or wash dishes.

The boil water order will remain in effect until bacteriological surveys show the water is safe to drink.

