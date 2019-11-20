Boil water order issued for Margate, parts of Coconut Creek

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water noticed has been issued for residents of Margate and portions of Coconut Creek.
The city issued the order after a temporary power outage of the high service pumps at the Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday caused the pressure to drop below the 20 psi regulatory limit during a routine test of the Emergency Power Generator System.
The parts of Margate and Coconut Creek affected by the boil water order are:
- Royal Palm Boulevard
- Southgate Boulevard
- Rock Island Road
- West Atlantic Boulevard
- North State Road 7
- Coconut Creek Parkway
- Banks Road
- Lyons Road South
Residents in the affected areas are urged to boil water for one minute before using it to drink, cook, make ice, brush their teeth or wash dishes.
The boil water order will remain in effect until bacteriological surveys show the water is safe to drink.
