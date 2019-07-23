Boil water notices lifted for Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - All the boil water notices for parts of Oakland Park have been lifted.

The city of Oakland Park had been under two boil water notices after to major water mains broke in the area.

The latest resulted from a water main break at 1400 East Oakland Park Blvd., late Sunday morning.

That rupture happened four days after a subcontractor crew working on electrical lines for Florida Power and Light struck a 42-inch water main near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport off Northwest 55th Court, which also led to a boil water notice.

Late Tuesday morning, both boil water notices were lifted for Oakland Park.

