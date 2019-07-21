Water main break causes road closures, water warning in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews continue to make repairs after a water main break shut down the eastbound lanes of Oakland Park Boulevard.

According to Oakland Park Fire Rescue, the rupture took place near Southwest 14th Street and Oakland Park Boulevard late Sunday morning.

Officials shut down Oakland Park Boulevard eastbound at Dixie Highway.

Portions of the area are still under a boil water notice Monday. Areas affected by this notice include Dixie Highway East to Cherry Creek, Northeast 38th Street South to city limits and Middle River Canal.

The rupture comes four days after a subcontractor crew working on electrical lines for Florida Power and Light struck a 42-inch water main near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport off Northwest 55th Court, Wednesday.

That massive rupture prompted officials to issue a boil water notice that was lifted for most parts of the city, Sunday afternoon. However, it remains in effect for a few neighborhoods and parts of Oakland Park and other Broward County cities.

Officials said they do not expect any interruptions in service while permanent repairs are made to the ruptured pipe in Fort Lauderdale.

