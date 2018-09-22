FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a bicyclist to the hospital after, police said, he was struck in Fort Lauderdale by a driver who fled the scene.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Southeast 17th Street and Eisenhower Boulevard, just after 9 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the victim, a 52-year-old man, was riding his bike when he was struck by a dark colored vehicle. The driver did not stop and then sped away.

Paramedics transported the bicyclist to Broward Health Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

The crash took place hours after another bicyclist was fatally struck by a car in Davie, Friday night. The driver in that crash stayed at the scene.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

