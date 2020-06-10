Beaches in Miami-Dade reopen with restrictions after 12-week closure

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After being closed for 12 weeks, the sandy shores of Miami-Dade County have finally reopened.

Beaches were allowed to reopen on Wednesday with strict rules given by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

7News spoke with residents who were some of the first to arrive at Miami Beach.

Barbara Haley, along with her two sons, got the opportunity to watch the sunrise from the beach for the first time in a long time.

“We would come at least once a week to the beach, mostly to see the sunrise,” said Haley, “so this is a big moment that they’re finally opening the beach.”

Other beachgoers shared their excitement.

“I’m more than excited,” said one beachgoer. “I’m ecstatic. I’m really happy, ’cause being in the water really brings health, and, you know, just makes me feel overall well.”

Beaches were set to reopen on June 1, but Gimenez delayed the reopening after imposing a countywide curfew following protests over police brutality.

“We completely understand why it wasn’t [open], but we’re just happy to embrace a new normal,” said Haley.

7News cameras captured one of the last gates being reopened near Ocean Drive and Fifth Street.

The beach opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

For the full list of restrictions, click here.

