Miami-Dade Beach Restrictions

Miami-Dade County beaches will reopen Wednesday, June 10th.

Hours of Operation: Miami Beach: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (More info)

Sunny Isles: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (More Info)

County Beaches: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (More Info)

Virginia Key Beach Park and North Point: 9:15 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (City of Miami Regulations) *no alcohol allowed

Requirements:

No groups of more than 10 people

Beachgoers must have facial coverings available (must be worn when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be achieved, except for members of the same household)

Facial coverings must be worn in restrooms and concessions

No coolers

No floats

Activities Permitted:

Walking (with face covering if social distancing cannot be maintained) and jogging (with face covering lowered and with joggers maintaining a social distance of 12 to 15 feet)

Established pathways will be made one-way

Swimming/surfing (body, kite)/paddle-boarding/kayaking

Sunbathing or sitting on individually-owned beach chairs and/or beach towels, where permitted – a minimum of 6 feet apart

Eating among members of the same household (up to 10 people)

Outdoor showers may be used as long as social distancing is maintained; mark the approach leading to outdoor shower pads to enforce 6 feet social distancing amongst beachgoers waiting to use the showers

If surf or beach conditions at a beach become too dangerous, it will be closed for water activities

Activities not Permitted:

No shared equipment (i.e. beach chairs, umbrellas, coolers, ) among people from different households

No canopies or tents

No organized or group activities and athletics involving groups of two or more (for example, volleyball, football, soccer, frisbee, paddle ball, )

No gatherings of people from different households, unless social distancing guidelines are maintained – group size shall not exceed 10 persons at any time

Areas of social gathering in beach parks, including bathhouses (changing rooms), picnic pavilions, playgrounds are not to be accessible

No special events, including group picnics

No use of exercise equipment and playgrounds

No dogs/pets on the beach

No fishing on the beach, except at areas specifically designated and while following social distance guidelines

Eliminate the use of common water fountains and interactive displays

For more information, click here.