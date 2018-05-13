Attempted robbery suspect dies after being shot by victim, crashing into yard

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police say a man who was shot by one of the people he had tried to rob died after he crashed his vehicle into a front yard in Miami, Saturday night.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene of the crash at Northwest 30th Street and 22nd Avenue, just before 11 p.m.

Police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Francisco Martinez Jr., was found with gunshot wounds to the chest.

Investigators said Martinez attempted to rob three victims at Northwest 22nd Avenue and 28th Street and was subsequently shot before crashing the vehicle.

Neighbors awakened by the crash found Martinez unresponsive and tried to revive him.

“I went to the window and I saw the car crashed. A bunch of my neighbors were outside and one of them was giving CPR,” said an area resident.

Martinez was transported in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

