At least 7 injured after shooting in Lauderhill parking lot

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Broward County are investigating a shooting that took place on Monday night.

Lauderhill Police received calls about a shooting along the 1800 block of Northwest 38th Avenue at approximately 10:44 p.m., Monday.

Responding officers located two victims at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, but soon after, local hospitals made them aware of additional shooting victims who had shown up to get medical care.

7News cameras captured a vehicle in the parking lot with at least five bullet holes and shattered windows.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are at least seven victims involved.

Officials said two of the victims have since been intubated but the other victims sustained injuries that are not life-threatening.

Witnesses told police a barrage of gunfire was heard but none of them said they saw a shooter as they ducked for cover.

Authorities however believe there are multiple guns involved in the incident.

Nearby business owner Franklin Lagos said one of his employees heard the shooting when it happened.

“He said, ‘Just shots started ringing out. There was a lot of people and everybody was just duck and covering,'” said Lagos.

Also on Monday night, another shooting took place in Miramar at around 9:45 p.m.

According to authorities, individuals inside one car began shooting at individuals inside a white Ford Mustang in the area of State Road 7 near the 3700 block.

All three victims inside the Mustang were shot and killed.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

“We’re asking any witnesses that were in the area who may have seen anything to call CrimeStoppers and rely that information,” said Miramar Police Sgt. Oscar Mendoza. “There is up to a $3,000 reward.”

Police have not said if the two shootings are connected.

If you have any information on either of the shootings, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

