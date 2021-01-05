Police search for shooter after 3 shot, killed in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are searching for a shooter after three people were shot and killed.

The shooting took place along State Road 7, just before 10 p.m., Monday.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an altercation.

The shooter fired shots at another car, hitting the driver and two passengers.

The shooter then fled the scene.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

