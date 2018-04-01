As family grieves, uncle charged in Liberty City girl’s fatal shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - The man accused of fatally shooting his 4-year-old niece in Miami Liberty City’s neighborhood after an argument with his sister escalated appeared in court on Sunday.

As loved ones continued to pay their respects for Nyla Jones at a growing memorial near the spot where she was killed, Ronald Jones faced a judge.

The 24-year-old is facing several charges, including second-degree murder. He was denied bond.

“Twenty thousand dollars each on the other three [counts]. and no bond on count one,” said.

According to City of Miami Police, Jones engaged in an altercation with his sister, who is also Nyla’s mother, near Northwest 65th Street and 13th Place, Saturday, just after 10 a.m.

The sister’s cousin told 7News that Jones then shot at his sister’s parked SUV, and as he fired off rounds, a stray bullet hit the 4-year-old.

“We don’t hate him for that. It was just an accident,” said the cousin.

Her mother rushed the child to North Shore Hospital, where she later died.

“It’s killing me that it happened to a family member,” said the cousin.

Neighbors described Nyla as a sweet girl and lamented her sudden passing.

“The baby didn’t have a chance, you feel me?” said Jermell Broughton.

“It doesn’t make any sense. These kids don’t have a chance to grow up in life,” said Demetria Bell.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to mourn Nyla’s untimely death.

My heart aches for the life of 4-year-old Nyla Jones. Whether the crime is random or domestic in nature, we must take responsibility when a child in our community is murdered. We must also do all we can to provide safety and reassurance to all children. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) April 1, 2018

As her family continues the grieving process, her uncle remains behind bars.

“We know he didn’t do it on purpose,” said his sister’s cousin. “We have to just keep our head up out here.”

