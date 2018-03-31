Police: Girl killed, 2 minors hurt after shooting in Liberty City

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s Liberty City community was gripped by shock and sadness after, police said, a domestic dispute spiraled into gun violence, killing a 3-year-old girl and injuring her two young siblings, Saturday morning.

According to City of Miami Police, the shooting took place in the Liberty Square neighborhood, near Northwest 65th Street and 10th Avenue, just after 10 a.m.

Witnesses said a fight between a brother and a sister ended when the brother shot at his sister’s parked SUV, injuring her three small children.

“One child was shot, and the other two were either grazed by bullets or by the glass shattering,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

The children’s mother drove her 3-year-old daughter to North Shore Hospital, where the child later died.

Her siblings were treated for injuries that are not life-threatening and are expected to be OK.

The tragedy left area residents in disbelief, as they grappled to come to terms with the violence.

“The baby didn’t have a chance, you feel me?” said a man who spoke to 7News from his car.

“It doesn’t make any sense. These kids don’t have a chance to grow up in life,” echoed Demetria Bell.

“That’s a hard pill to swallow, man. You’re losing your child, man,” said the man in the car.

“It’s terrible. That’s a baby,” said a woman.

Officials said the suspected gunman got away but surrendered to authorities at around 2 p.m.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to address the shooting. He tweeted, “Tragically unacceptable! What message does it send to children when as toddlers they become victims of gun violence?? A 3-year-old was murdered. Clearly, we as a community are not doing enough. My prayers for these children and families.”

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also spoke out about the shooting, tweeting, “It’s another unfortunate, senseless act of violence that needs to stop. People need to find other ways to resolve conflict aside from picking up a gun.”

As detectives continue their investigation, distraught neighbors pleaded for a stop to the violence.

“I had two kids shot in this community before, and I don’t like it, man,” said the man in the car. “We need more help.”

Police have not yet released the names of the victim or the suspect.

