MIAMI (WSVN) - American Airlines is adding 600 home-based reservation jobs.

The company has 200 representatives currently in training.

The airline’s goal is to hire more than 400 representatives in the next couple of months, which would bring the remote worker total to nearly 800.

American Airlines, whose hometown is Miami, offers up to 360 daily flights to 140 destinations that are operated by more than 12,500 locally-based team members.

To apply for American Airlines, Click Here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.