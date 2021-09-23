PALM BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Another day in Florida, another alligator encounter.

However, this time an officer with Palm Bay Police managed to capture a one-of-a-kind photo with the alligator.

When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬)



*Never approach or feed a gator, to report a nuisance gator: 866-FWC-Gator



**No animals (or officers) were harmed in the making of this photo. #YesItsReal #WelcomeToFlorida pic.twitter.com/XhNfMRICuw — Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) September 23, 2021

The photo shows an alligator apparently smiling as the officer snapped the selfie.

“When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled ),” police wrote online.

Police think the reptile in the photo crawled into the sewer drain and got himself stuck inside.

Police ultimately called Florida Fish and WIldlife, who were able to safely remove the gator.

