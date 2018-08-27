Accused Lauderdale-by-the-Sea candy store tip jar thief faces judge

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea candy store faced a judge.

Twenty-four-year-old Brenda Trochez appeared in court Monday morning and was charged with petty theft.

Officials said she was one of two women who swiped a collection jar from Jan’s Homemade Candies on Aug. 20.

Surveillance cameras caught one of the women taking the jar filled with money intended for wounded warriors before the pair of women fled the scene together.

Police are still searching for Trochez’s accomplice.

If you recognize her accomplice, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

