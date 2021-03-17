911 calls, names of 2 other victims of fatal Pembroke Pines plane crash released

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released the 911 calls following the fatal plane crash near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines that claimed the lives of three people, including a 4-year-old boy.

The 911 operator asked, “911, what’s the address of your emergency?”

A caller replied, “There’s a plane crash on 13th Street that was flying, it’s on fire. Landed right on the [inaudible]. It’s on fire, the plane!”

The 911 calls released on Wednesday give a new perspective of the tragedy that took place on Monday afternoon.

“Do not approach the aircraft or pick anything up, OK?” a 911 operator said to a caller.

“There is cars surrounding the aircraft,” the caller replied. “There’s people surrounding it.”

The two victims who were on board the plane and died have now been identified as 63-year-old Yaacov Nahom and 71-year-old Grant Hustad.

Nahom was the registered owner of the Beechcraft Bonanza.

The small aircraft crashed into the SUV of 35-year-old Megan Bishop in the area of Southwest 72nd Avenue and 13th Street, leaving Bishop and her 4-year-old son Taylor hospitalized.

Taylor later succumbed to his injuries.

Bishop is a teacher’s assistant at Hollywood Hills Elementary School, which is close to the crash site.

The Broward County School Board held a moment of silence during one of their regularly scheduled meetings on Tuesday to honor the victims of the crash.

“Megan Bishop, also known as Kiki, was in the car with her son, Taylor. This little guy lit up the room, the most amazing comments to crack you up. Kiki was discharged last night, that was [Monday] night, and we really would like to remember her son who, unfortunately, passed away through this accident,” said one board member.

According to investigators, the Beechcraft was forced to turn back towards the airport moments after it took off. They said the aircraft suffered problems with its engine.

The aircraft would crash into Bishop’s SUV a few hundred feet short of one of the airport’s runways. The impact was captured on a neighbor’s Ring surveillance camera, and Instagram page Miami Problems posted the impact captured from Sharon Marquez’s home surveillance camera.

A small memorial has since been set up at the crash site.

Local pilot Lawrence Pratt stopped by the crash site to see what he can learn.

“Oh, tragic,” he said. “They’re having too many accidents around here and I don’t know if they’re checking them out too fast or they’re too experienced. What kills you faster than anything is inexperience and panicking.”

As parts of the plane’s fuselage were towed away and fencing was replaced, neighbors in the area still have growing safety concerns.

“Very scary, very scary,” said one nearby resident.

“Accident here, the accident there — yeah, a lot of people are concerned about that,” said neighbor German Garzon.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.