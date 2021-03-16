Sole survivor of Pembroke Pines plane crash identified as BCPS employee; son and 2 others killed

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have been released after a plane crash in Pembroke Pines claimed the lives of three people and injured a fourth.

Megan Bishop, 35, was the only survivor after a small plane struck her SUV while driving with her son, Taylor, near Southwest 72nd Avenue and 13th Street in Pembroke Pines, at around 3 p.m., Monday.

Bishop and her four-year-old son were transported to the hospital where her son succumbed to his injuries.

Bishop is a teacher’s assistant at Hollywood Hills Elementary School close to the crash site.

The Broward County School Board held one of their regularly scheduled meetings on Tuesday and spoke on the tragedy.

“It’s with great sadness that we ask for your prayers this morning. One of our very special and active ESP teachers from Hollywood Hills Elementary was involved in a accident with an airplane in Pembroke Pines. It fell on her car,” said one board member. “Megan Bishop, also known as Kiki, was in the car with her son Taylor. This little guy lit up the room, the most amazing comments to crack you up. Kiki was discharged last night, that was [Monday] night, and we really would like to remember her son who, unfortunately, passed away through this accident. At this time, we would also like to remember her mother and sister who are also part of the Broward County school system in this moment of great tragedy.”

Investigators on Tuesday returned to the scene to find out what caused the heartbreaking crash.

This crash is one of several which have happened near North Perry Airport. There have been a total of six deaths recorded in the past 10 months.

