OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An 8-year-old boy is back home after he was shot in Opa-Locka.

Damarri Robinson was shot in the area of Fisherman Street, near the Sesame Street intersection, while he was playing in a field near his home at around 1:30 p.m., Saturday.

On Monday morning, he was released from the hospital and picked up by his aunt to recover at home.

Robinson walked out of the home briefly with his cousin and aunt.

The second-grader was shot in the backside and his mother said he is scared to be outside after the incident.

Police continue to search for the gunman.

Robinson’s aunt, Latrice Harris, said something needs to be done about gun violence.

“Conflict resolution,” said Harris. “There are other ways to solve problems besides picking up a gun. I think if we implement that within the schools and teach our kids conflict resolution, less problems we’ll have when it comes to things of this nature.”

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

