OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took an 8-year-old boy to the hospital after he came under fire in Opa-Locka, police said.

According to Opa-Locka Police, the shooting took place in the area of Fisherman Street, near the Sesame Street intersection, at around 1:30 p.m., Saturday.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital where is listed in stable condition.

Police continue to search for the gunman.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

