FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale man who was missing for two months has been found dead.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department announced, Monday, that 62-year-old William “Bill” Schureck was found dead by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Schureck had been missing since April 12.

