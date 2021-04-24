Police search for 62-year-old endangered man missing from Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police is seeking the public’s help in locating an endangered 62-year-old man.

According to police, William “Bill” Schureck was discharged from Holy Cross Hospital at 4725 North Federal Highway on April 12 after voluntarily seeking mental health treatment, and no one has seen or heard from him since.

Schureck’s family told police that he has difficulty walking and they believe he has depression and memory loss.

Police had conducted a canvass of the hospital’s vicinity and they weren’t able to locate him.

Schureck is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, and having a full beard. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt of unknown color and black sweatpants.

If you have any information regarding Schureck’s whereabouts, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-764-HELP (4357) or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

