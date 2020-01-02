4th child dies after Miami house fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - A fourth child has died days after a house fire in Miami.

City of Miami Police confirmed that the victim died Wednesday. The passing of this child comes after the deaths of the child’s three siblings on Dec. 30.

Police have identified the four siblings as 1-year-old Naziyah Fernandez, 6-year-old Nomad Lopez, 8-year-old Nainalee Lopez and 11-year-old Heilyn Mejia.

The children’s mother and grandmother are also recovering after the blaze.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the victims’ family. If you would like to donate, click here.

