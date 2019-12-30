3 children die after house fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three children have died after a fire broke out at a Miami home.

The incident occurred at a house located at 3621 18th Terrace, at around 11:45 a.m., Monday.

According to officials, firefighters discovered four children, whose ages range between 1 and 12 years old, trapped inside the house as the fire was raging.

They performed CPR on some of the children, and then transported them to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where three of them later succumbed to their injuries.

City of Miami Police and Fire are investigating the cause of the fire.

