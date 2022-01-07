SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami’s beloved bald Eagle Rita has lost one of her hatchlings.

On Friday, the zoo announced her third eaglet, which hatched the day prior, did not survive the night.

Rita’s first egg hatched just before 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day, and the second one around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill previously said it would be tough for the little hatchling to survive since the two older chicks in the nest were much stronger.

He released a statement reading in part, “In their ongoing battle to eliminate competition, it is probable that R1 and R2 simply overpowered R3, perhaps smothering it or simply preventing it from getting any food or water, until it succumbed and was buried under the nest bowl.”

To watch Rita and her two other hatchlings, click here.

