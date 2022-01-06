SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami’s favorite bald eagle has a new hatchling.

On Thursday, Zoo Miami shared the news that Rita’s third egg had hatched.

Rita’s first egg hatched just before 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day, and the second one around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

It was all captured on an eagle cam set up by Zoo Miami and Wildlife Rescue of Dade County.

Experts say it will be tough for the little hatchling to survive.

The two older chicks in the nest are said to be much stronger.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.