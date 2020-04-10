3 recovered COVID-19 patients celebrated while being discharged from hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - After a long road to recovery, three COVID-19 patients are now home.

Those who nursed them back to health celebrated them in a big way.

Though the fight against COVID-19 in the community is far from over, these South Florida residents got some good news in their battles against the virus.

Nurse Maria Carrasco said, “We just wanted to take the time and celebrate.”

When it comes to COVID-19, medical professionals haven’t had a lot of reasons to rejoice.

But Friday, the doctors, nurses and staff at Westside Regional Medical Center honored a patient who had been in the fight of his life and survived.

“We want to celebrate with each one of our patients that they are feeling better, they are recovering, they are going home,” Carrasco said.

While medical professionals are the ones on the front-lines, Westside is making sure patients get a hero’s send off.

“We are winning this all together, and we will continue this fight,” she said.

There were cheers and tears of joy at West Kendall Baptist Hospital as well.

Doriela and Carlos have been married for 45 years.

They were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 on the same day.

After a long recovery, they left hand in hand, healthier and ready to finish healing at home.

Westside Regional Medical Center said they plan to celebrate each patient who leaves the hospital after recovering from the virus.

