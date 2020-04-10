Baptist Hospital staff cheer on couple leaving hospital after beating COVID-19

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple who beat the coronavirus received a warm sendoff as they left a local hospital.

According to Baptist Health South Florida, Doriela and Carlos both tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to the West Kendall location on the same day.

“After a long stay, hand-in-hand they celebrated being discharged with their care team,” the hospital wrote with a video on Instagram.

