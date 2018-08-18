2 dead in multi-vehicle collision on I-75 in Davie; northbound lanes shut down

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died following a fatal collision involving five vehicles on Interstate 75 in Davie.

Florida Highway Patrol responded just before 10 a.m., Saturday, to the scene near Sheridan Street.

The northbound lanes at Sheridan Street have been shut down for investigation as a result of the collision.

Traffic is being directed to exit at Sheridan street or by using the express lanes.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until crews have cleared the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.