1 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Turnpike in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been rushed to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded around 5:24 a.m. to the scene heading southbound along Northwest 106th Street.

Officials said the technical rescue unit was able to get one trapped person out of the wreck.

The victim was transported to a nearby trauma center in unknown condition.

It has yet to be reported how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

As of 8:20 a.m., only one southbound lane remains open.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

