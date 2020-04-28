2 COVID-19 testing sites expand criteria for screening

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County are expanding access to more who want to get tested.

The testing site at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will now allow those of all ages who are symptomatic or asymptomatic to get tested.

Testing is conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At Charles Hadley Park in Miami, testing has now been expanded to include those 18 years and older who are not experiencing symptoms.

Testing at the park, located at 1350 NW 50th St., will be done by appointment only.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call 305-960-5050.

City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis is expected to announce a new coronavirus testing site at Holiday Park on Wednesday morning.

The new site is expected to open on Thursday.

For a full list of testing sites, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.