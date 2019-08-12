2 Broward schools will host teachers from China thanks to language program

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at two Broward County schools will be getting a first-hand cultural experience when they head back to school.

Plantation Middle School and Western High School will host teachers from China as part of the Teachers of Critical Language Program this school year.

Students and staff will have the opportunity to learn the Mandarin language and be exposed to Chinese culture.

They will also be able to teach the visiting host teachers about the U.S. that the instructors can share when they return home.

“I think I can try my best to enjoy this special experience,” Mandarin teacher Can Huang said. “I think I can teach by learning and students learn by teaching.”

This is the second year Plantation Middle School has been selected to host a teacher from China.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.