15-year-old arrested after virtual school threat in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old after a school scare in Pompano Beach.

Investigators said the teen entered a virtual classroom on Thursday and said he was going to commit a shooting before turning on the video camera and dancing.

Pompano Beach Middle School was placed on lockdown while Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies worked to determine the credibility of the threat.

The teenager was arrested and charged with written threats to kill, false report of a bomb or firearm and disruption of a school function.

