POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given at Pompano Beach Middle School after deputies got calls about a shooting threat.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office placed the school on lockdown for hours, Thursday.

Deputies said they acted out of an abundance of caution and have no reason to believe there was any sort of imminent danger to the campus.

