11-year-old Broward girl with underlying conditions dies from COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old Broward girl has died from COVID-19.

According to the Broward County Medical Examiner, the girl, 11-year-old Yansi Ayala, had a genetic condition called Trisomy 13, which made her extra susceptible to infectious diseases.

Officials say Ayala died, Wednesday.

Ayala is not the first child in South Florida to die from COVID-19. Last week, the state reported the death of 11-year-old Daequan Wimberly from Miami-Dade. Wimberly also has severe underlying medical conditions.

