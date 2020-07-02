11-year-old Miami-Dade boy dies from COVID-19 amid rise in new cases

MIAMI (WSVN) - An 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County is one of the latest casualties of the coronavirus.

The boy’s death was reported by the Florida Department of Health’s update, Thursday.

The child’s death was not travel-related, and it is unknown if he had contact with someone with a confirmed case of the virus.

The child is the youngest known fatality from the virus in the state.

The Florida Department of Health says the child had severe underlying health issues.

Over 10,000 new confirmed cases of the virus were reported in the state, Thursday. The new cases equal the largest single-day increase in Florida at this point in the pandemic.

