Residents in Brickell are upset because city officials closed a public park to make way for a new high-rise. 7’s Heather Walker investigates.

Brickell is busy with lots of people and pets, but one thing the area is lacking, is parks.

Isabel Quintero, Brickell resident: “It’s so sad.”

Which is why when the Southside Park closed, residents like Isabel Quinetro were angry.

Isabel Quintero: “I was extremely upset when I found out because this is the only park that we have in this area of Brickell.”

The park is located near The Underline off of Southwest 11th Street. But as you can see, the playground, basketball courts and the rest of the park is fenced off.

A developer has put a sales office for a new high-rise here

Isabel Quintero: “No park for the dogs, my poor baby. So many people have dogs and so many kids also. That was a park that belonged to the community. Who gave them the right to take it?”

7Investigates went to the city for answers.

City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo: “We have not given the park to a private developer. That park will be developed by the private developer.”

Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo represents this area. He said the park closure is temporary. It is part of an agreement between the developer and the City of Miami.

Joe Carollo: “They have the right to be upset and be angry because they don’t have the use and haven’t had the full use of that park for some time.”

But he says the deal was made with residents in mind.

In order to build here, the developer agreed to put millions of dollars into park renovations, including a new playground, dog runs and basketball courts.

For residents like Isabel, that will be nice. But the developer says it won’t be done until 2027.

Isabel Quintero: “So now, what do we do?”

Heather Walker: “Is there any way for a portion of the park to be open during this process?”

Joe Carollo: “I have been looking at that, and I hope that in the next several weeks I’ll have an answer for you.”

7Investigates will be following up. Heather Walker 7News.

