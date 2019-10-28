Arrest made in fatal Miramar hit and run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of being involved in a deadly hit and run has been arrested. It’s a development that the victim’s family has been waiting for. 7’s Brian Entin investigates at the courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

The hit and run happened six months ago, and it has been an agonizing wait for the victim’s family. Monday, they said they finally feel like they are on the road to getting justice.

Judge: “So, Mr. McCoy is before the court today.”

Jason Anthony McCoy wore a blue jail jumpsuit after being accused of running over Eduardo Brown in Miramar and then taking off.

Brown, a father of eight, was in a coma for months before passing away in July.

Marlon Riley, nephew of the victim: “We lost a loved one. Someone dear to us.”

We first started investigating the hit and run back in June when Brown’s family was frustrated an arrest had not been made.

Sheneka File: “He had gotten some food at my cousin’s shop, and he was walking home. When I first came, his clothes were still in the road. That was difficult.”

After hitting Brown on Southwest 62nd Avenue near Miramar Parkway, police said McCoy drove home, saw the damage to his car, noticed hair on his windshield, and called a friend for advice — all before returning to the scene.

In his arrest report, police said “… if the defendant would have stopped and rendered aid per Florida statute, the pedestrian would likely not been run over by the other vehicles, and his injuries could have been less severe.”

Jahnya Press, daughter of the victim: “We actually got to see the image of his windshield. It is not like hitting a duck or small animal. It is like hitting a person. A massive amount of damage.”

Marlon Riley: “There is no other way to say it. He is gone too soon, and at what cost?”

McCoy’s attorney said he is an accountant.

He is behind bars on a $100,000 bond. If he does bond out, he will not be allowed to drive.

