Family determined to find answers about crash that left father in coma

(WSVN) - A daughter devastated as her father struggles to survive. She’s determined to get answers about the car crash that left him in a coma. 7’s Brian Entin investigates.

Sheneka Brown, victim’s daughter (in cellphone video): “Daddy, open your eyes. Open.”

For two months, Sheneka Brown has been hoping and praying that her dad will respond.

Sheneka Brown, victim’s daughter: “The doctors gave my dad less than 1% chance to survive, so we’re holding onto that 1%.”

Sheneka’s dad Eduardo has been in a coma since April 4. He was hit by a car while crossing Southwest 62nd Avenue near Miramar Parkway.

Sheneka Brown: “He had gotten some food at my cousin’s shop, and he was walking home. When I first came, his clothes were still on the road. That was difficult.”

Eduardo was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Sheneka Brown: “To hear he got ran over … I didn’t know what he was going to look like. I fell to the floor immediately. I couldn’t talk.”

Miramar Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro hit Eduardo just before 9 p.m., but did not initially stop.

Eduardo collapsed in the roadway and was run over by another car.

Investigators said the driver of the Camaro, Jason Anthony McCoy, returned to the scene about five minutes later.

But if McCoy had stopped right away, Sheneka suspects her dad would not have been hit by the second car.

Sheneka Brown: “He could very well be walking and talking right now. It’s very likely that he would be able to do those things. He wouldn’t have had such a severe brain injury.”

Police said this man, who does not want his face shown, witnessed the crash.

Brian Entin: “Do you think that driver knew that they hit a person based on what you saw?”

Witness: “He knew that he hit something. He should have stopped, so he should be held responsible. He knew he hit something.”

No one answered the door at McCoy’s house.

He told police he “drove home and came back to the scene moments later after noticing damage to his car after hearing a thud while he was driving.”

Witness: “It was a good bang. I heard it from McDonald’s, so most likely he heard it.”

Miramar Police said their investigation into what happened is ongoing, and once they are finished collecting evidence, they will file the case with the Broward County State Attorney’s Office.”

Sheneka Brown: “This is a person. That is the main thing, so it angers me. To me, it is unfair that my dad is lying in a hospital bed, and he is going about his life without a worry. That is not fair.”

Sheneka is a nurse and will stay by her father’s side not knowing how much longer she has with him.

