A South Florida bride paid a lot of money to freeze dry the flowers from her wedding so they’d last forever. When the company she hired disappeared, she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

By all accounts, Cheryl and Aron Solice’s wedding in Puerto Rico was perfect. Set in a tropical paradise, surrounded by friends and family, they exchanged their vows.

Then they danced the night away, but the one thing missing was Cheryl’s mom.

Cheryl Solice: “You dream of your big day and you dream about all your loved ones and you dream about the man of your dreams or the woman of your dreams and obviously you want your mom there.”

Cheryl says she and Aron knew almost immediately that they had found the one, but shortly after they met. Heartbreak.

Cheryl Solice: “About a month and half in, my mom got sick with sepsis. She was hospitalized and within days she passed.”

Cheryl was devastated. She couldn’t believe she had to plan her wedding without her mom’s help. But she came up with a creative idea to make sure her mom was with her on the big day.

She attached a locket to her bouquet with her mother’s picture inside.

Cheryl Solice: “Although small it was a little detail that I knew was there and it was special to me. It felt like she was there in spirit.”

Because the bouquet was such a special part of the wedding, she decided to spend hundreds of dollars to freeze dry the flowers, so she could keep them forever.

Cheryl Solice: “It looks like the day of your wedding.”

It’s about a six month process, but about halfway through, the woman she’d hired to preserve her flowers became hard to get a hold of.

Cheryl Solice: “My calls go straight to voicemail. I haven’t been in contact with her because she is simply not responding.”

And that’s when Cheryl called us.

Cheryl Solice: “I really want my flowers back and it’s been extremely difficult to get in touch with her.”

Howard, her custom made bouquet was priceless, and can’t be replaced. What’s a bride to do?

Howard Finkelstein: “If she did not receive her flowers, that is a breach of contract and Cheryl would be entitled to a full refund. Unfortunately, in a case like this, the law does not recognize sentimental value or sense of loss. All she would get back would be her money.”

We left several messages with the woman who was freeze drying Cheryl’s flowers. And though she ignored us, Cheryl finally got an email.

Cheryl Solice: “She said they’re going out of business and she said that I’d be able to pick them up later that week.”

And now she has her beautiful bouquet that she had specially made in her mother’s honor.

Cheryl Solice: “They’re gorgeous, they’re gorgeous just as I had imagined them to be, I wish there wasn’t as much friction, but we got them.”

Her flowers are beautiful and she’ll have them forever. Thank goodness she got them, because like Howard said the law would have only protected the money she spent.

Got a problem and need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

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