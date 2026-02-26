A South Florida woman said she was being picked on in her own community, all because of where she parked her car. When the threats to tow her vehicle wouldn’t stop, she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

You’d never know Liza Erviti was dealt a tough blow last year.

Liza Erviti: “I’m a positive person, I think it’s a lot of mind over matter.”

She got an infection in her foot.

For five years, doctors tried everything to save it. But after seven surgeries, they told it had to be amputated.

Liza Erviti: “They assured me that my life would be normal, would be better, which, actually, it is. It’s a lot better, I can actually walk now.”

The pain was gone. But — as you can imagine — life became challenging.

Liza Erviti: “Something as simple as taking a shower for me was very hard.”

Thankfully, Liza has a prosthetic. And she can still drive her car.

But parking in her assigned spot was now difficult.

Liza Erviti: “It’s so tight that because I don’t have the same movement in my knee like a normal person would have.”

So, using her disability permit, Liza began parking in the disabled spot. But her homeowner’s association had a three-hour limit and no overnights. And that’s when they threatened to take action.

Liza Erviti: “‘Well, if you don’t move it, we’re going to have it towed.’ Obviously, I’m going to move it because I don’t want my car to be towed, but then I move it to another handicap [spot] even further, and they do the same thing to me again.”

Liza’s not only adjusting to life without one of her legs; she’s lying awake at night hoping her car doesn’t get towed.

Liza Erviti: “Man, you know, I’m missing a leg, you would think you’re going to help me a little bit more, and the contrary, you’re giving me this anxiety that I never had before.”

Howard, can your homeowner’s association limit the time you’re allowed to park in a handicapped spot?

Howard Finkelstein: “Under the Florida Fair Housing Act and federal law, landlords and associations must provide reasonable accommodations. That could include a wider parking space, a closer parking space, or – as in this case – removing the time limit on how long she can park there.”

When we called her homeowner’s association, the signs came down, and the threats to tow stopped.

Liza, with her positivity and determination, got a break.

Liza Erviti: “It’s a big relief. I’m able to sleep in peace and not worry the next morning, ‘Am I going to find another sticker on my car?'”

If you find yourself in a similar situation, contact someone in charge, let them know what your needs are, and they should work to accommodate you.

