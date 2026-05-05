When a South Florida woman moved out of her apartment, she scrubbed it top to bottom so she’d get her security deposit back. She passed a walk-through inspection with flying colors. When the check never arrived, though, she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

This little Hollywood apartment was a good home for April Eady and her 13-year-old son for a few years.

April Eady: “It was OK. It was affordable.”

Until it wasn’t, costs were going up, and April says management’s attention to detail was going down.

April Eady: “They were going up on the rent, and they already weren’t fixing a lot of the stuff.”

So she decided to move out and downsize.

Her security deposit was nearly $4,000. The money she was counting on to start over.

April Eady: “He said, ‘Everything was fine, it was great, it was perfect.’ He had no problems with me.”

Wisely, she recorded the walk-through.

And the employee inspecting her now former home was clearly impressed with how clean she’d left it.

Employee: “What are you using as an air freshener in here?”

April Eady: “I don’t have no air freshener. There’s nothing in here.”

Employee: “Then what are you using to clean with because it smells great?”

Even the minor issues he found, he said, she wasn’t responsible for.

Employee: “That’s gotta be scrapped and repainted, but that’s got nothing to do with you.”

It was a glowing inspection.

Employee: “You’re perfect. You’re absolutely perfect.”

He told her she’d have her deposit within 30 days. But it never came. And that was a year ago.

April Eady: “It’s been nothing, and he’s been ghosting me ever since.”

Interviewer: “How much money?”

April Eady: “$3,600.”

She did everything she was supposed to do and couldn’t get her money.

April Eady: “That’s a lot of money to just give somebody. I don’t have it like that to just give him.”

Howard, security deposits aren’t cheap. How can you protect yourself?

Howard Finkelstein: “By doing exactly what April did. The walk-through is your evidence if you need to go to court. Your landlord has 15 days to return your deposit unless they plan to keep some or all of it. In which case, they must notify you within 30 days.”

We reached out to the owner of the apartment, who told us they had switched management companies. He agreed April was due every penny of her deposit.

And a few days later, she had it.

April Eady: “Yes, they gave me my check!”

She scrubbed her apartment spotless to get her money back. It was our pleasure to sweep in and help.

April Eady: “I’m grateful I called. Thank you so much! Thank you, Help Me Howard!”

Howard says if you’re forced to go to court, you can go to small claims court. You won’t need a lawyer for that.

If you do hire an attorney and win your case, the landlord has to pay your legal fees, too.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

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