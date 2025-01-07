He got a surprise: finding out he owned two new cars. But he didn’t buy them. Crooks used his name to do that. It’s why he called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

You can tell David and Regina have been together for decades by listening to them.

David: “Long time.”

Regina: “Wow. This was a journey.”

When they speak, they don’t have to finish a sentence; the other does it for them.

Regina: “He just retired.”

David: “From Miami Dade County.”

Regina: “Like I said, he just retired and found out all this was going on.”

What was going on began when David went to renew his tag and found out his license was suspended because of another vehicle in his name.

Regina: “And so when we went to get our tags.”

David: “They said ‘Hey, what about the Highlander? You didn’t pay your insurance on it.’ I said ‘What?'”

Turns out someone not only got financing for a grey Highlander in David’s name but also got a Toyota Camry in David’s name.

Regina: “Well, someone can take your identity and buy a car, and you have no control over the situation.”

David filed a police report and went to Hollywood Toyota, where the fraudsters had tricked the dealership. This is the license the fellow used pretending to be David–clearly it’s not.

David: “He knew all of your everything. Your birthday, your social security, he said this guy knew it all.”

David went to the address of the so-called crooks, where a woman said the Highlander in the front yard was hers.

David: “And I said, ‘Ma’am, how in the heck could you buy a brand new car in my name? I don’t even know you, who are you?’ She said ‘It was just a blessing.'”

Police didn’t call it a blessing. Both cars were confiscated, but David’s problems kept coming in.

David: “They had over $1,500 on tolls and they sent the bill to me.”

The towing company that confiscated the cars also sent David a bill for $983 and since the thieves weren’t making monthly payments to the bank on the vehicles, David’s credit score crashed.

David: “I had pretty good credit, and they told me ‘You got a five now.’ I said ‘What?’ Five something.”

Problem after problem. Legally, what do you do in a case like this, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News Legal Expert: “There is a way out of it, but legally it takes a lot of work. It’s not one step; it’s several things that will take time, like getting the cars out of your name, getting your credit score restored, getting creditors off your back, getting the toll wiped out, and getting your license restored. Fortunately, the links to do those things are on our website.”

There are actually three victims here: David, the finance company, and the dealership.

We contacted Toyota of Hollywood, and they were great.

They told us fraud cases are becoming the number one crime being perpetrated at most dealerships.

They added, We were able to reverse the two deals and assist him in repairing his credit and also recovering the two vehicles of which we were victims also.

The dealership then paid the storage and towing fee bill David had been sent.

David: “I thank Hollywood Toyota for standing up and saying, ‘Hey, Mr. Harris, we figured out it wasn’t you,’ and they said ‘We’ll take it.'”

David then went before a judge to get the tolls on the vehicles out of his name.

David: “It was purchased under my name, your honor.”

Judge: “It will not be on your record; there is nothing to pay.”

David: “Thank you so much your honor.”

Toyota of Hollywood then notified the credit bureaus that David was a victim, which should send his credit score back to normal.

Just like his life is again, after his call to Help Me Howard

David: Nobody could do it but Help Me Howard. Man, you guys, with Patrick, I knew you guys were going to do something and I appreciate you guys to the fullest, man. I am free and clear.

That was a mess, David, but as you said, you are in the clear.

Now the woman that had the Highlander and the fellow who pretended to be David have not been found. So far, just the person caught with the other car has been arrested.

And Howard mentioned the links to clear your name in identity theft. They are all under this HMH story.

Before you take the first step, make sure you get a police report because the agencies will want to see that.

Someone stolen your peace of mind? Don’t let it drive you crazy. Park it with us so we can identify a solution.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

LINKS TO CLEAR YOUR NAME IN IDENTITY THEFT CASES

Florida DMV –

https://www.flhsmv.gov/safety-center/consumer-education/fraud/identity-theft-driver-license-fraud/

Federal –

https://www.identitytheft.gov

Florida –

https://www.myfloridalegal.com/identity-theft/identity-theft-victim-kit

Florida Bar –

https://www.floridabar.org/public/consumer/tip011/

