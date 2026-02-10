A popular spot to exercise in Miami was missing some lights. Fearing for her safety, a jogger called the city, and then called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

If you’re a runner in South Florida, chances are you’ve jogged across the Venetian Causeway.

Lori Durham: “Like [Interstate-95] of pedestrian traffic. There are so many people walking, running, scooters, rollerblading, you name it.”

Lori Durham lives right next to it. Oftentimes, she starts and ends her days enjoying the bridge and its breathtaking views.

Lori Durham: “It’s gorgeous, look at it. And it’s a great location; it’s not far from the Design District, it’s not far from the beach.”

And like many who exercise on the causeway, she’s out here before most are out of bed.

Lori Durham: “So I like to get out really early in the morning while it’s quiet, and before the sun comes up, and just take off.”

It was on one of those occasions when she noticed something was wrong.

Lori Durham: “So I come out one morning in, like, late October, and the lights are out on both sides, all the way to the bridge tender.”

Lori and her neighbors started to worry and called the city.

Lori Durham: “We’ve reached out. This is getting kind of dangerous, because a lot of times people are out there, training for the marathon, because the marathon comes right through here.”

And the Miami Marathon was just a few weeks away.

Lori Durham: “I feel like the lights should be on. It’s a safety issue, more than anything. It’s just scary.”

Howard, whose job is it to keep the lights on?

Howard Finkelstein: “In order to correct the problem, you have to first find out what agency is responsible for the lights. Once you contact the agency, make sure you put it in writing by email or letter. Because once the agency knows, that there’s a paper trail and that they’re responsible. If they don’t fix it and someone gets hurt, they could be liable so they should move quickly.”

When we reached out, we were told the Venetian Causeway falls under the jurisdiction of the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works.

We sent an email and heard back right away. The department telling us: “The necessary connections have been completed” and “the lighting in the area should be fully operational.”

And they got it done just in time for the marathon.

Lori Durham: “The overall goal was to get it fixed in time for the Miami Marathon and they did it!”

Lori saw an issue and spoke up.

Lori Durham: “The lights were out and it was pitch dark.”

Glad we were able to help.

Lori Durham: “So much safer because everyone uses that bridge. It’s just nice that we’re gonna be able to enjoy it as the weather gets cooler.”

Like they say, the squeaky wheel gets the grease. Lori never gave up and now the causeway lights are back on.

