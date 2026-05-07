A South Florida woman says her neighbor’s home exercise classes grew so large that they blocked the street. When she couldn’t get out of her driveway to get to work, she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

A native of Australia, Ruthy Fredericks said she moved to South Florida because it reminds her of her home down under.

Ruthy Fredericks: “I was drawn to Miami by the beautiful weather. It’s very much like Australia with the beautiful water and beaches.”

And as a commercial airline pilot, she wanted a home in a quiet neighborhood so she could relax and rest.

Ruthy Fredericks: “I fly a lot of overnighters so it’s nice to come home to a quiet home where I can sleep during the day.”

But lately – that has been tricky. Because one of her neighbors on Northeast 81st Street in Miami turned the home he rents into a gathering place for people to exercise.

Ruthy Fredericks: “And it’s attracted a big following of people that go to their home and they park all their cars all the way up our street and the cul-de-sac, blocking us in in the morning.”

Ruthy said cars are blocking driveways on most days. And, one day it was so bad – she couldn’t get to work.

Ruthy Fredericks: “I had to Uber because I couldn’t get out of my driveway.”

And if that’s not bad enough – she says it’s also loud.

Ruthy Fredericks: “They have loud, thumping music, which is also part of Miami, wonderful to enjoy Miami, but not in the early hours of the morning and not when it’s waking up your neighbors.”

She feels like the quiet peaceful neighborhood they have grown to love is all but gone.

Ruthy Fredericks: “You want to go outside and read book and have a cup of coffee in the morning, read the newspaper quietly, and all you hear is boom, boom, boom, boom. It’s really unacceptable.”

Ruthy said she’s all for exercise – just not at the expense of others.

Ruthy Fredericks: “I have nothing against fitness. I love that, I think it’s wonderful and it’s all part of being in Miami, but it’s just not appropriate to disturb your neighbors.”

After she called everyone she could think of…

Ruthy Fredericks: “We have called code enforcement, we’ve called the police, we’ve called the Miami Parking Authority and nothing seems to be done about it.”

…That’s when Ruthy called us.

Ruthy Fredericks: “We’re at our wits end. We don’t know who else to call to help us.”

Howard, there’s no place like Miami to work up a good sweat — but can you muscle right past your neighbors to do so?

Howard Finkelstein: “No. Most cities have laws that regulate how and where you can park, and a homeowner can tow a car that is parked on their property. If it’s parked on the street and blocking your driveway, call the police.”

We reached out to police and they told us they launched a two week observation plan.

After a couple of days issuing warnings – the problem was fixed.

Ruthy and her neighbors – have their street back.

Ruthy Fredericks: “The city must’ve taken some action because it’s been absolutely terrific. We have our quiet cul-de-sac back.”

When Ruthy called, we ran right over. Happy to help.

Ruthy Fredericks: “Oh absolutely. Help Me Howard makes me happy.”

Howard says if you experience something like this, grab your phone and start taking pictures and videos so you can show police what’s happening.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

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