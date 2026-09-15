A South Florida woman battling cancer couldn’t get access to treatment she desperately needed because she’s unable to prove she’s a citizen. When she couldn’t get a crucial document, she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Sixty-seven-year-old Patricia Stanbury is a fighter. She moved to the United States from Jamaica in 1993 as a young woman.

Patricia Stanbury: “It was rough back then, my mother died when I was 14. And so I grew up pretty much by myself.”

She’s still on her own.

She worked most of her life. But after getting sick and losing her job 10 years ago, she found herself homeless.

Then in 2021, she was diagnosed with cancer. And because she doesn’t have an ID. She can’t get the treatment she needs to get better.

Patricia Stanbury: “Every time I need anything, I have to go to the emergency room for anything and everything.”

Patricia has been a U.S. citizen since 1991. And since she lost her certificate of naturalization years ago, she’s unable to get an ID.

Patricia Stanbury: “The lawyers with legal aid said they couldn’t find me in the system, the immigration system.”

While homeless, Patricia spent her days at the library. And here, her luck began to change when she met a woman named Annette.

Patricia Stanbury: “And she realized that I was struggling.”

The two became friends.

Annette Cardoza: “I always stopped and give her the attention that she needed because she’s just such a nice person.”

Annette helped her find a place to stay.

Patricia Stanbury: “Her heart was broken when she saw me and she said, ‘I can’t leave you like this, I can’t let you stay like this.'”

Annette Cardoza: “I said to her ‘I love the spirit that you have.'”

Patricia had a home but she still didn’t have access to the medical care she needed because they couldn’t get her original certificate.

Howard, she’s an American citizen who spent most of her life working. And she’s a piece of paper away from treatments that could save her life.

Howard Finkelstein: “Homeland Security has a process to get a duplicate naturalization document and they can expedite the matter for humanitarian reasons such as medical care, like in Patricia’s case.”

We emailed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services asking if they could help.

They told us: “…USCIS doesn’t comment on specific immigration cases.”

But that Patricia: “Should check her (MyUSCIS) Account to see the latest update to her case.”

It was good news.

There, waiting for her, an original copy of her certificate of naturalization. She’d waited years.

Patricia Stanbury: “2016, 2017, and then in a blink of an eye you guys showed up. God is good right?”

Patricia was able to her identification card. And shortly after – access to the treatment she so desperately needs.

Patricia Stanbury: “So now they’re going to take me off of chemotherapy and put me on immunotherapy to build my immune system.”

She’s been through a lot and now her story can continue.

Patricia Stanbury: “It’s never a sob story. It’s a happy story with a happy ending. I’m not going to die, I’m going to live!”

Howard mentioned Homeland Security’s expedited process, and if they don’t respond, you can always call your congressperson. And if that doesn’t work, give us a call.

Hey, got a problem and need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

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